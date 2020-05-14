Emirates to resume nine routes

Emirates plans to resume scheduled flights to nine destinations next week, as well as offering connections for passengers traveling between the UK and Australia.

From May 21, the airline will restore operations from Dubai (DXB) to Chicago (ORD), Frankfurt (FRA), London Heathrow (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Melbourne (MEL), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG), Sydney (SYD) and Toronto (YYZ).

Subject to government approvals, flights will be daily to LHR; 3X-weekly to FRA, MAD, MEL, MXP, CDG and SYD; and 2X-weekly to ORD and YYZ. All routes will be operated using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

However, passengers will only be able to board the flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their chosen destination. This includes an approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

“We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations,” Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said. “We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitization.”

In addition to the scheduled services, Emirates will also continue to operate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home. This week, the airline plans to operate flights from DXB to Tokyo Narita (NRT) on 15 May, and to Conakry, Guinea (CKY) and Dakar, Senegal (DSS) on 16 May.

In preparation for the resumption of scheduled flights, Emirates said passengers and staff will have their temperatures checked via thermal scanners at DXB. Gloves and masks are mandatory, while personal protective equipment will be worn by cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff who interact with travelers.

Other measures include a requirement for all cabin baggage to be checked in, apart from “essential” items, and an “enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes.” Emirates said its cabins are also fitted with advanced HEPA air filters, which are claimed to remove 99.97% of viruses.

Photo credit: Emirates