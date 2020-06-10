Swoop outlines domestic network changes

Canadian ULCC Swoop is increasing its domestic network from July but several planned seasonal services have been postponed.

Swoop has released its revised summer schedule which will see the carrier operate five domestic routes in Canada between July 1 and Sept. 13.

The airline, owned by WestJet, said its latest network plans represent a 70% increase on the total number of available weekly seats offered in May as travel restrictions brought in to control the spread of coronavirus continue to be eased.

“As demand for ultra-low fare travel begins to recover, Swoop is confident in increasing frequencies to ensure Canadians have continued access to affordable air travel options that bolster domestic tourism and local economies,” the ULCC said in a statement.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Swoop is currently operating three routes: connecting Edmonton (YEG) with Hamilton (YHM) and Vancouver Abbotsford (YXX), both of which are 6X-weekly; and operating a 2X-weekly service between Halifax Stanfield (YHZ) and YHM.

From July 1, the airline will also be operating a 4X-weekly YHM-YXX service and a 2X-weekly through-flight route between YEG and YHZ.

“Our affordable airfare, along with our strict health and safety protocols, will help bring our travellers back to the skies along with the economic benefits that air transportation delivers for communities and businesses,” Swoop head of commercial Bert van der Stege said.

Swoop’s international and transborder flights remain suspended and the airline said it has postponed planned seasonal service to Victoria (YYJ), Kelowna (YLW), Charlottetown (YYG), Moncton (YQM) and St John’s (YYT). Flights from London, Ontario (YXU) and Winnipeg (YWG) also remain suspended until Oct. 24.

“We understand and share our travellers' disappointment in this news,” Stege said. “Swoop is committed to working closely and collaboratively with our strategic airport partners to ensure Canadians have critical access to affordable air travel.”

Photo credit: Swoop