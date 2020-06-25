PRESS RELEASE: Digital innovation supports aviation partnerships and post COVID-19 industry recovery

Routes’ digital platform Route Exchange is helping to play an important role in the recovery of the aviation industry.

Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop has become the latest airline to leverage Route Exchange to create collaborative airport partnerships in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The airline, which is an independently operated subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, has issued a ‘Request for Proposals’ that seeks partners who share an “entrepreneurial, consumer-driven mindset.”

Airports with facilities suitable for Boeing 737-800 NG operations have been invited to participate by first completing a prequalifying questionnaire with a submission deadline of July 3. Successful applicants will then be asked to submit a formal response, for evaluation which could lead to the launch of new routes later this year.

Swoop’s decision to use Route Exchange to grow its network follows the addition of a number of new features that have been introduced to the platform in recent weeks to better support route development professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

These new features include providing access to a suite of white papers published by leading aviation consultancy ASM, premium in-depth analysis provided by CAPA – Centre for Aviation, the launch of a dedicated recovery section, and a free route ‘health check’ tool.

This is in addition to existing benefits, such as an interactive company profile, bespoke email campaigns and access to airline information. Members can also publish unlimited news stories to their profile and highlight their biggest unserved and underserved routes to a qualified audience.

Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “Route Exchange is proving to be an important resource that is keeping the community connected during these uncertain times. The number of users on the site has increased by 12% over the past three months and we’re seeing an excellent rate of engagement from some of the biggest airlines around the world.”

“We’re delighted that Swoop has recognised the value of the platform to help it expand its network, which will enable it to bring its ultra-low fares to new markets in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The airline has been responsible for the creation of more than 1,800 jobs since launching in 2018 and it is innovative carriers like Swoop that will be vital to the recovery of economies across the world.”

Routes is offering customers a free Route Exchange membership during June, July and August to ensure that organisations have access to the latest data, key contacts, communication tools and airline updates. Existing Route Exchange members will automatically receive a three-month extension on their profile. Please visit the web pages to find out more.