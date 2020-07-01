Dominican Republic re-opens for flights

More than 290,000 departure seats are scheduled for July from the country.

The Dominican Republic has re-opened for passenger flights following the closure of borders on March 29.

The island’s main airlines are US carriers, with JetBlue offering the most seats in July 2020 following the resumption.

The vast majority of the total available seat capacity will fly into New York, with 82,534 into New York JFK (JFK) and 40,607 into Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Miami is the third-largest route from the country this month, with 22,240 total departure seats available.

In total, data from OAG Schedules Analyser shows that 291,048 seats will be available from the Dominican Republic in July 2020. This will rise over the next few months and reach 640,029 by December.

Álvaro Leite, chief commercial officer at Aerodom, the VINCI Airports subsidiary that operates six airports in the Dominican Republic, recently told Routes how the organization has put a number of measures in place ahead of operations restarting.