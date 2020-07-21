Condor resumes Leipzig network

The leisure carrier will station two Airbus A321s at the airport this summer.

German leisure carrier Condor has resumed its network from Leipzig/Halle (LEJ), offering nine destinations during the summer 2020 season.

The airline has two Airbus A321s stationed at the airport, flying to Greek and Spanish vacation destinations: Corfu (CFU), Fuerteventura (FUE), Gran Canaria (LPA), Heraklion (HER), Kos (KGS), Lanzarote (ACE), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Rhodes (RHO) and Tenerife (TFS).

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows PMI will initially be 8X-weekly, with HER 4X-weekly and CFU, FUE, LPA, KGS and RHO 2X-weekly. ACE and TFS will be 1X-weekly. In total, the airline will offer 24 weekly departures and in excess of 5,200 seats.

Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said the airline was pleased to resume its summer schedule from LEJ in time for Germany’s holiday season, having suspended service because of the COVID-19 crisis. “You can't go on vacation by video conference,” he added.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis, Condor intended to fly to 14 destinations from LEJ, offering 50 flight departures and 11,000 seats. Routes yet to return are to Antalya (AYT), Funchal (FNC), Hurghada (HRG), Marsa Alam (RMF) and Paphos (PFO).

In April, Condor secured a €550 million ($630 million) rescue package from the German government and the state of Hesse to help the carrier survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The finance consists of €294 million from a state-backed coronavirus relief scheme as well as €256 million to refinance an earlier government bridging loan.

Condor is now flying from nine airports in Germany, with LEJ its fourth largest by flight departures after Frankfurt (FRA), Dusseldorf (DUS) and Munich (MUC).

