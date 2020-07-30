Startup Sky Mali poised to launch domestic services

Privately owned African startup Sky Mali, having secured its air operator’s certificate (AOC), is planning to launch flights to four domestic destinations.

Sky Mali was founded in 2019 and took delivery of its first aircraft-a Boeing 737-500-on March 24. The airline has now completed its demonstration flight.

“After successfully passing the Bamako-Kayes test flight, the [Malian civil aviation agency ANAC] has issued us with an air operator’s certificate (AOC), authorizing us to perform commercial air transport operations,” Sky Mali said via Facebook on July 21.

Sky Mali’s 737 has been configured with 114 seats, including 102 in economy class and 12 in business class.

When the COVID-19 crisis subsides, Sky Mali is planning to operate domestic flights from Bamako (BKO) to four regional capitals: Gao (GAO); Kayes (KYS); Mopti (MZE) and Timbuktu (TOM). This network will later be extended to include regional flights from Bamako to other countries within western and central Africa.

To support its growth, Sky Mali is planning to add a second 737-500, an Embraer ERJ-145 and two 60-seat turboprops. Reports are emerging that the airline has selected Xian Aircraft Company MA60s as its turboprop type.

Sky Mali is owned by private company Wings Investments; however, the airline may be opened up to other private and government investors later in its development.

Photo credit: Sky Mali