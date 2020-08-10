Adelaide among Qatar Airways’ planned resumptions

Adelaide in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand are returning to Qatar Airways’ network later this month, with flights to two more US gateways resuming in September.

Gulf carrier Qatar Airways is adding more destinations to its long-haul network over the coming weeks with flights set to resume to Adelaide (ADL), Auckland (AKL), Houston (IAH) and Philadelphia (PHL).

From Aug. 16 the airline, based at Doha (DOH), will operate a 2X-weekly service to ADL using Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering 36 seats in business class and 247 seats in economy. The resumption means it will provide a total of 23X-weekly passenger flights and 2X-weekly freighter flights to Australia.

The South Australian capital will become Qatar Airways’ fifth destination in Australia in addition to the resumption of a 4X-weekly service to Perth (PER), daily to Melbourne (MEL), daily to Sydney (SYD) and the launch of a 3X-weekly service to Brisbane (BNE).

However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions imposed by the government means that only Australian citizens, residents and immediate family members are permitted to travel to the country and all passenger are required to self-isolate in a designated facility for 14 days upon arrival.

“The resumption of Adelaide services and the recent launch of new flights to Brisbane demonstrate our long-term commitment to Australia and our guarantee to support Australian passengers and exporters with global connectivity during both good and bad times,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways has served ADL since 2016 and operated daily flights prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its decision to resume service follows news that rival Emirates has dropped the city from its network for the foreseeable future.

ADL MD Mark Young added: “This will be the first regular international passenger service to the Middle East since March and will open up important connections through to Europe and beyond for both essential travellers and South Australian freight exporters.”

Three days after Qatar Airways resumes ADL, the oneworld alliance member also plans to reinstate AKL to its network with 3X-weekly flights. However, service from DOH will not be nonstop, instead operating via BNE. Government restrictions also mean that the airline will only be permitted to fly passengers out of New Zealand.

In the US, IAH returns to Qatar Airways’ network from Sept. 2 with 3X-weekly flights and PHL resumes on Sept. 15 with 4X-weekly services. Los Angeles (LAX) frequencies will also be expanded to daily from Aug. 12 and New York (JFK) will become double-daily from Sept. 1.

The additions grow the airline’s network to eight US destinations, compared with 10 prior to the pandemic. Only Atlanta (ATL) and Miami (MIA) are yet to see service resumption.

Photo credit: Joe Pries