Miami International touts resumption of service by three more airlines

Miami International Airport (MIA) said three foreign airlines restarted international routes from the airport this month, citing a growing resumption of traffic following the April lows brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico’s Volaris started serving Guadalajara on Aug. 2 with two weekly flights, Spain’s Air Europa resumed weekly service from Madrid on Aug. 3 and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) restarted 2X-weekly service from Zurich on Aug. 4.

That brings to 16 the number of carriers currently serving MIA with scheduled flights. The other 13 airlines, which either never stopped flying to the airport or have restarted service this summer, are: American Airlines, Aeromexico, British Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eastern Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Iberia, LATAM Airlines, Lufthansa, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines and United Airlines.

“Additional airline and route re-launches are expected in the coming months as international travel restrictions continue to be lifted,” MIA said in a statement. “MIA served an average of over 28,000 daily passengers in July, up from less than 6,000 daily passengers in April.”

Photo credit: Miami International Airport