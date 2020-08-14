Aeromexico resumes Mexico City-Denver Boeing 737 route

The service will operate 2X-weekly until September, when a third weekly flight will be added.

Aeromexico has resumed service between Mexico City (MEX) and Denver (DEN), indicating growing demand in US-Mexico transborder flying even as the COVID-19 pandemic hits North America hard.

Despite the US-Mexico border being closed to all nonessential travel, Aeromexico saw reason to reopen the MEX-DEN route. It will fly between MEX and DEN on Saturdays and Sundays using a 160-seat Boeing 737-800.

“We are pleased to welcome Aeromexico back to Denver,” DEN CEO Kim Day said. “Aeromexico has been a long-time partner of DEN and provides a critical connection between Denver and Mexico. We look forward to supporting the return of this nonstop flight and welcoming passengers while keeping everyone’s health and safety top of mind.”

Aeromexico said it has implemented a “health sanitization management system … to protect passengers at every step of their journey with measures such as constant sanitization and aircraft fogging, among other extensive safety protocols.”

In September, the carrier will increase the frequency on the MEX-DEN route to three times per week, adding service on Thursdays.

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net