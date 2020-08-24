KLM to resume service to Hangzhou, China after rules eased

The Dutch flag-carrier said China’s relaxation of travel restrictions is allowing suspended flights to restart.

The Netherlands’ KLM said it will resume passenger service from Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) to Hangzhou (HGH), China on Aug. 27, following its resumption of passenger flights to Shanghai (PVG) on July 21.

KLM said the service resumptions are possible “thanks to relaxation of travel restrictions by the Chinese government.”

The AMS-HGH service will be operated with a Boeing 777-200 once weekly with a stop at Seoul Incheon (ICN).

KLM noted that face masks are mandatory for passengers boarding flights and must be worn during the flight, saying in a statement that it “complies with the strict requirements set by the Chinese government for the resumption of international flights.”

“This means that passengers must complete a health declaration online and that the temperature of passengers is checked. The toilets, for example, are also inspected extra frequently during the flight. Furthermore, there are as few contact moments as possible between crew and passengers, which means there is limited catering available on these flights.”

