LOT inaugurates new Budapest link

LOT Polish Airlines has further expanded its route network to its Budapest hub.

Wroclaw (WRO) is the latest destination to be added to LOT Polish Airlines’ network from Budapest (BUD).

The city in western Poland will be served 1X-weekly using Bombardier Q400 aircraft, becoming the Polish flag-carrier's third link from its home market to BUD. The Star Alliance member also serves BUD from Warsaw (WAW) and Krakow (KRK), although the latter remains temporarily suspended.

“Despite the hardships of this year, we have continued to work closely with all our partners and it’s rewarding to see this come to fruition,” BUD head of airline development Balázs Bogáts said. “LOT’s weekly flight to Poland’s fourth-largest city adds diversity and strength to our network.”

LOT said the new 443 km-service would prove attractive for passengers from the Lower Silesia region of Poland given Budapest is an “attractive tourist and business destination” for many Poles.

The airline added the flight would also allow for passengers to fly from WRO to Seoul Incheon (ICN) by changing at BUD. The WRO-BUD service arrives in the Hungarian capital at 2.45 p.m. on Mondays, with the BUD-ICN flight departing at 4.30 p.m.

However, on the return leg from ICN to BUD, passengers will have to connect through WAW before arriving at WRO. LOT currently operates WAW-WRO 28X-weekly.

WRO president Dariusz Kuś said the ability to fly from the airport to Seoul would benefit a number of South Korean companies located in Wrocław and Lower Silesia.

