Allegiant seven up with new routes

Allegiant Air has launched seven new nonstop routes and announced the resumption of a previously served service between Bozeman and Nashville, Tennessee.

Sunshine leisure destinations are high on the agenda for US LCC Allegiant Air, with two new seasonal routes to Punta Gorda (PGD) in Florida. Services from William P. Hobby (HOU) in Houston, Texas and Chicago Midway International (MDW) will commence from Nov. 20.

Also in Florida, a new Allegiant route between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will commence on Nov. 19.

Three new routes will start to California, with the LCC providing flights to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) from Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho and Eugene Airport (EUG) on Oregon. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway International Airport (AZA) in Arizona will also be connected to Santa Maria Airport (SMX) in California.

Elsewhere a new service will connect Denver International (DEN) in Colorado with Provo Municipal (PVU) in Utah.

The resumed flight between Bozeman Yellowstone International (BZN) in Montana to Nashville International (BNA), Tennessee, will commence on Nov. 21.

All of the new and resumed route will operate 2X weekly.

Photo credit: Joe Pries