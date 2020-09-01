EgyptAir and Air Cairo sign codeshare agreement

The two carriers have agreed a codeshare deal less than four months after signing a Memorandum of Understanding to increase their cooperation.

The deal will extend both airlines’ networks to further destinations domestically and beyond Cairo (CAI). The agreement will start during the winter 2020/21 season.

Low-cost carrier Air Cairo’s SM code will be placed on EgyptAir’s domestic flights between CAI and: Alexandria (HBE); Asuit (ATZ); Aswan (ASW); Hurghada (HRG); Luxor (LXR); Sharm El- Sheikh (SSH); and Suhag (HMB).

It will also be placed on flights between Cairo and: Bahrain (BAH); Copenhagen Kastrup (CPH); Milan Malpensa (MXP); and Rome Fiumicino (FCO).

“This step comes as part of EgyptAir’s plan to achieve integration between the flight schedules of both airlines and offering more flying options for Air Cairo customers to the top leisure destinations in Egypt and to other destinations in EgyptAir’s global network,” EgyptAir chairman and CEO Amr AbuElenin said.

“While EgyptAir customers will have the chance to fly to a number of destinations in East Europe and the Middle East through domestic airports in Egypt.”

EgyptAir and Air Cairo signed a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in May to enhance strategic positioning, network and fleets. The agreement includes codesharing on international and domestic routes, as well as schedules coordination.

“Air Cairo has taken several measures throughout the past few months to activate the memorandum of understanding,” Air Cairo chairman Hussein Sherif said.

In return EgyptAir’s MS code will be placed on Air Cairo services from Sharm El- Sheikh to: Bari (BRI); Naples (NAP); Tbilisi (TBS); and Yerevan (EVN). Air Cairo flights from Hurghada—to Belgrade (BEG), Tbilisi and Yerevan—and from Suhag and Assiut to Jeddah (JED) and Riyadh (RUH) will also all carry the MS code.

Air Cairo chairman Hussein Sherif said: “EgyptAir and Air Cairo are committed to ensure providing competitive network that meets the needs of both airlines’ customers.”

Photo credit: EgyptAir