Qatar Airways adds back five international routes

The carrier is restarting service to destinations in Africa, South Asia and the US.

Qatar Airways plans to resume service on five international routes from Doha (DOH) this month, including two US routes.

The carrier started 3X-weekly flights to Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on Sept. 2, with the DOH-IAH service slated to ramp up to 4X-weekly on Sept. 15. Qatar this week also resumed 3X-weekly DOH-Sialkot, Pakistan (SKT) flights, on Sept. 1.

The airline will start once-weekly DOH-Kathmandu, Nepal (KTM) flights on Sept. 5 and then 3X-weekly DOH-Mogadishu, Somalia (MGQ) service on Sept. 6. Three-times weekly flights between DOH and Philadelphia (PHL) will then resume on Sept. 16.

“The gradual rebuilding of our network has been focused on strengthening connections between our hub in Doha and key gateways around the world as well as major business and leisure destinations,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

“The resumption of flights to Philadelphia will provide seamless connections via our US partners to several key domestic points such as Atlanta, Detroit and Miami … The recovery of international travel will take time, but returning to over 50% of our pre-COVID-19 network is a significant milestone.”

Photo credit: Qatar Airways