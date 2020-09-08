COVID-19 a ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset’ on sustainability

The global fall in air transport activity caused by COVID-19 is an opportunity for destinations and the aviation industry to reassess their approach to sustainability, the CEO of the Travel Foundation has said.

According to Jeremy Sampson, the severely reduced level of aviation activity offers a chance for the industry to rethink unsustainable practices, but only if organizations take action.

“Those in survival mode may not see this as an opportunity to build back better and will revert back to old business models unless they are intentional about change,” said Sampson.

Routes September 2020 Read More

“However, if that happens, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset,” added Sampson. “Public and private sectors recognize their reliance on each other now more than ever and are showing a greater willingness to collaborate.”

“Destinations have re-engaged with their communities as primary stakeholders, and the absence of tourism has allowed them to reflect on the benefits and drawbacks it brought.”

Sampson also pointed to the social distancing measures which are now in place in many countries, which mean visitor flows and capacities are “being considered and managed in a way that was unthinkable six months ago.”

You can read more of Jeremy Sampson’s views, and how the aviation industry can come back stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic, in the September edition of Routes Magazine.