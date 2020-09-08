Wizz Air makes Catania its 36th base with two Airbus A321s

The carrier will launch five new routes from the airport in October.

Wizz Air said it will establish its 36th airport base in Catania (CTA), Italy, placing two Airbus A321 aircraft there in October, enabling it to launch five new routes from the Sicilian city.

Starting in October, the Hungary-based LCC use the A321s to fly from CTA to Bologna (BLQ), Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Venice (VCE) in Italy as well as to Munich Memmingen (FMM) and London Luton (LTN).

Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos said: “I am delighted to announce our 36th base in Catania Fontanarossa Airport, enabling the launch of five new routes bringing our total to 20 routes from Catania." He added that Wizz will be “bringing ultra-low fares on domestic destinations and European cities [from Catania] as well as supporting the local economy and creating new jobs at this critical time.”

Wizz Air will operate CTA-FCO 3X-daily from Oct. 8; CTA-BLQ 2X-daily from Oct. 8; CTA-VCE daily from Oct. 8; CTA-LTN 2X-weekly from Oct. 22; and CTA-FMM 2X-weekly from Oct. 28.

