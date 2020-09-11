Caribbean Airlines to launch Barbados-Dominica flights Sept. 19

The carrier views the route as part of its expansion into the eastern Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Airlines will launch flights between Barbados (BGI) and Dominica (DCF) from Sept. 19.

The route between Caribbean islands is subject to approval from the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority. Flights will operate twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays.

In a statement, the airline said the route was part of its strategy to expand into the eastern Caribbean.

“Our eastern Caribbean expansion continues with the addition of Dominica to our network,” Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera said.

“We have set up a temporary base in Barbados, providing much needed airlift to Dominica, St. Vincent, Grenada and St. Lucia, with more destinations to be added in the coming weeks. The flight schedule is also designed to offer seamless connections to international destinations including London, via our expanded interline agreement with Virgin Atlantic.”

The BGI-DCF route will be operated with an all-economy class ATR 72-600 turboprop configured to carry 68 passengers.

Photo credit: Caribbean Airlines