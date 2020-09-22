UPS Airlines adds Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to network

UPS Airlines has added Vietnam to its route network, launching freighter flights this month into both Hanoi (HAN) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN).

The service to SGN is from Shenzhen (SZX), China, and is being operated with a Boeing 767F 4X-weekly. The HAN service operates once weekly with a 747F from UPS Airlines’ base hub in Louisville (SDF), Kentucky.

“The country’s dynamic workforce, market liberalization and strategic location will ensure its position as an important manufacturing base and link in the global supply chain, now and into the future,” UPS manager for Vietnam and Thailand Russell Reed said.

Time-sensitive shipments from Australia, Europe and the US will be delivered by UPS to Vietnam within two days of an order being placed, UPS said.

“This means that an assembler of electronic equipment in Vietnam, for example, can import integrated circuits from a supplier in Germany quicker, speeding up its product cycle and allowing its exports to literally take flight to the rest of Asia with greater ease and confidence,” UPS said in a statement.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week Network