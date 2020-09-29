EgyptAir restarting some Africa routes, including Cairo-Johannesburg

The airline will use an A330-300 on the CAI-JNB route.

EgyptAir is gradually restarting its African network as it starts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among a cluster of new routes being revived over the next few weeks, initially with low frequencies, the airline will restart services between its Cairo (CAI) base and Johannesburg (JNB) on Oct. 8 with a 2X-weekly schedule operated by a 301-seat, two-class Airbus A330-300.

On the same day, it will also relaunch its CAI-Kigali (KGL), Rwanda service on a weekly frequency, with the same frequency between Entebbe (EBB), Uganda, and CAI starting Oct. 9. The latter two destinations will be served by Boeing 737-800s.

In addition to its African services, EgyptAir will also restart services to several Middle East destinations: it will restart CAI-Muscat (MCT), Oman on Oct. 1 and Cairo-Amman (AMM), Jordan on Oct. 4. Both will have a 2X-weekly service. From Oct. 9, the Egyptian flag-carrier will also begin a 3X-weekly service from Alexandria (HBE), Egypt to Dubai (DXB) service.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week Network