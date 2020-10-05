Avianca resumes Quito-Bogotá service

Last year the route accounted for 17% of all international flights to/from UIO.

Avianca has restarted a route between its home base of Bogotá (BOG) in Colombia and Quito (UIO), the capital of Ecuador.

The Colombian carrier will restart the service—which it described as “one of the most important routes in the region”—at 3X-weekly, rising to 4X-weekly from Oct. 15 with plans to increase to a daily service by the end of the month.

In 2019, the route accounted for 17% of all international flights to/from Quito.

“We cannot speak of a recovery in air transport without the Quito-Bogotá route,” Corporación Quiport director of business development Carlos Criado said.

“The historical ties between Colombia and Ecuador have generated a very important dynamic at all levels that is evident in tourism and business, without forgetting the large number of Colombians who live in our country and Ecuadorians who reside in Colombia,” he said.

Avianca’s Ecuador airport manager Juan Francisco Ortiz added: “Resuming operations on the Quito-Bogotá route is very important for us since, through our main hub, we connect our passengers with dozens of destinations in the Americas and Europe. It is also the gateway to destinations within Colombia where many passengers travel for tourism, work or family visits.”

Avianca reported a 20% growth in sales on the route between 2018 and 2019 and a load factor of 82% last year.

Photo credit: Quiport