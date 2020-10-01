Routes Reconnected: Critical in reshaping the world’s air services

With less than 60 days to go until Routes’ hybrid event, we explore how Routes Reconnected will be critical in stimulating the industry’s recovery.

Planning for what is arguably the industry’s most important season, Summer 2021, will be critical for both short and long-term recovery.

Over the past 25 years, Routes events have provided a platform for route development professionals to engage in conversations that have shaped the industry. In the last two years, more than 3,200 new route announcements on Airlineroute have been connected to meetings that have taken place at Routes events.

As our first hybrid event, Routes Reconnected will facilitate meaningful conversations between senior decision-makers, and continue to support the aviation industry as we begin to rebuild air services in the post-pandemic era.

Virtual and in-person elements including meetings, a comprehensive conference programme including on-demand content, and networking opportunities will provide industry insight and strengthen relationships at Routes Reconnected.

Over 80 carriers including Volotea, Pegasus Airlines and JetBlue have confirmed their attendance at Routes Reconnected, taking place this November. Secure your place and be part of the conversations that will directly contribute to the recovery of the industry.