Over 100 of the world’s leading airlines to attend Routes Reconnected

Vice presidents and heads of network planning teams have registered for the event that will support the community in reshaping the world’s route networks.

Routes Reconnected’s role as an essential platform for rebuilding the world’s air services has been widely recognised across the community, with the event having now attracted senior representation from over 100 airlines, including:

Routes Reconnected has received airline registrations from all corners of the globe, with attendance from Asia Pacific including some of the region’s biggest carriers. In addition to senior delegations from Cebu Pacific Air and Cathay Pacific, the event will welcome Philippine Airlines’ VP of Planning & Business Development, Qantas’ Senior Network & Fleet Manager, and Lion Air Group’s Commercial Manager. These industry airline decision makers and many more will be seizing the opportunity the event provides to meet with their airport and tourism partners next month to collaborate and drive forward strategies for recovery and rebuilding demand in the post-pandemic era.

Complementing a full week of virtual meeting opportunities and cutting-edge content, two days of Routes Reconnected will also take place in Amsterdam. This physical portion of the event will offer the first opportunity the community has had to meet in-person since the pandemic began. Along with KLM and Wizz Air, delegates can expect to see hybrid attendance from Condor’s Head of Network, Scheduling and Traffic Rights, Icelandair’s Director of Network Planning & Scheduling, and TAP Air Portugal’s Chief Revenue Officer.

In the last two years, more than 850 new routes across the Americas region were linked to meetings at Routes events. Routes Reconnected will play a pivotal role in supporting airport and tourism authorities across the region to develop strategies for rebuilding passenger throughput and visitor demand. These organisations will have the opportunity to meet and negotiate with airline attendees from the Americas including Spirit Airlines’ Director Network Planning, VivaAerobus’ VP of Strategy, Network Planning & Business Development and WestJet’s Director of Network & Schedule Planning.

Senior airline network planners will also deliver exclusive insights and business updates during the event’s conference programme. A series of briefings will outline the key drivers behind reinstating airline networks, along with the information that airports and destinations can provide to influence future route decisions. Delegates can look forward to hearing airline briefings from the following organisations:

Airport and tourism delegates attending Routes Reconnected will be able to request meetings with their target carriers from Monday 2 November. View the attendee list to see the full list of attending airlines, or register your place for the event today and secure your chance to be part of the discussions which will make a meaningful difference to the industry’s recovery.