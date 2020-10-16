El Al adds back six routes

El Al Israel Airlines will resume services from Tel Aviv-Ben Gurion (TLV) to: Frankfurt (FRA), starting Oct. 18; Amsterdam Schipol (AMS) from Oct. 19; Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA) from Oct. 25: and Sofia, Bulgaria (SOF) and Kiev Boryspil, Ukraine (KBP) from Oct. 26.



These flights build on the carrier's current flying program, which includes flights to Athens (ATH), London Heathrow (LHR), New York (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), all resumed earlier in October.



El Al said that all flights to North America and European hubs AMS, CDG, FRA and LHR will be operated using Boeing 787s in a three-class configuration featuring economy, premium and business.



TLV-based El Al stopped all flying on June 30 citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier relaunched passenger services on Oct. 1. Flights to all other El Al destinations are canceled until at least Nov. 30, 2020



The Israeli government on Sept. 17 imposed a new nationwide lockdown on the populace to limit the increasing spread of the novel coronavirus within the country. The lockdown has now been extended until Oct. 18.

Photo credit: El Al Israel Airlines