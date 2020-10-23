Icelandair outlines summer schedule

Total seat capacity is expected to be about 25-30% less than summer 2019, with COVID-19 still causing severe restrictions in many of its destinations.

Icelandair has outlined its summer schedule for 2021, featuring 22 European destinations and 10 in North America, including a new route to Tenerife.

The network will be “simplified”, Icelandair said, giving it additional flexibility to make changes rapidly and adjust capacity as required from its Reykjavik (KEF) base.

Total seat capacity is expected to be about 25-30% less than summer 2019, with COVID-19 still causing severe restrictions in many of its destinations.

Additionally, all outlined routes are “subject to the situation regarding COVID-19 having improved, both in Europe and North America, and that the current travel restrictions at the Icelandic border will be eased,” the airline said.

European destinations: Amsterdam (AMS), Bergen (BGO), Berlin (BER), Billund (BLL), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Geneva (GVA), Glasgow (GLA), Hamburg (HAM), Helsinki (HEL), London Heathrow (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Milan Malpensa (MXP), Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Stockholm Arlanda (ARN), Tenerife (TFS) and Zurich (ZRH). There will also be chart flights to Alicante (ALC).

North American destinations: Boston Logan (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), Minneapolis (MSP), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), Toronto Pearson International (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Icelandair’s top ten destinations by departure seats (2019)

Copenhagen Kastrup Apt 224,820 London Heathrow Apt 158,965 Paris Charles de Gaulle Apt 147,822 Amsterdam 136,198 Boston Edward L Logan Intl Apt 124,432 New York J F Kennedy International Apt 109,419 Stockholm Arlanda Apt 106,967 Oslo Gardermoen Airport 104,615 Washington Dulles International Apt 96,019 Toronto Lester B Pearson Intl 95,700

Icelandair president and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said: “Despite difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to look to the future and be well prepared to act as soon as the situation in the world improves. Our summer schedule for 2021 reflects that.

“We are committed to providing efficient air services to and from Iceland, as well as attractive options across the Atlantic. With good planning and a flexible route network, we are in a good position to scale up quickly as soon as markets open again.”

Photo credit: Icelandair