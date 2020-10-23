Icelandair outlines summer schedule

Total seat capacity is expected to be about 25-30% less than summer 2019, with COVID-19 still causing severe restrictions in many of its destinations.

By Wesley Charnock

Posted

Icelandair has outlined its summer schedule for 2021, featuring 22 European destinations and 10 in North America, including a new route to Tenerife.

The network will be “simplified”, Icelandair said, giving it additional flexibility to make changes rapidly and adjust capacity as required from its Reykjavik (KEF) base.

Additionally, all outlined routes are “subject to the situation regarding COVID-19 having improved, both in Europe and North America, and that the current travel restrictions at the Icelandic border will be eased,” the airline said.

European destinations: Amsterdam (AMS), Bergen (BGO), Berlin (BER), Billund (BLL), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Geneva (GVA), Glasgow (GLA), Hamburg (HAM), Helsinki (HEL), London Heathrow (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Milan Malpensa (MXP), Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Stockholm Arlanda (ARN), Tenerife (TFS) and Zurich (ZRH). There will also be chart flights to Alicante (ALC).

North American destinations:  Boston Logan (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), Minneapolis (MSP), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), Toronto Pearson International (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Icelandair’s top ten destinations by departure seats (2019)

Copenhagen Kastrup Apt

224,820

London Heathrow Apt

158,965

Paris Charles de Gaulle Apt

147,822

Amsterdam

136,198

Boston Edward L Logan Intl Apt

124,432

New York J F Kennedy International Apt

109,419

Stockholm Arlanda Apt

106,967

Oslo Gardermoen Airport

104,615

Washington Dulles International Apt

96,019

Toronto Lester B Pearson Intl

95,700

Icelandair president and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said: “Despite difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to look to the future and be well prepared to act as soon as the situation in the world improves. Our summer schedule for 2021 reflects that.

“We are committed to providing efficient air services to and from Iceland, as well as attractive options across the Atlantic. With good planning and a flexible route network, we are in a good position to scale up quickly as soon as markets open again.”

Photo credit: Icelandair

