Danish carrier Sun-Air suspends flights until August 2021

The continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Danish regional airline Sun-Air to suspend all its scheduled flights until August 2021.

“We continue to follow the situation closely country by country,” the carrier said in a statement. “If the European countries can agree on more harmonious travel restrictions and if more regular demand arises in the market, we are ready to start one or more routes before August 2021. However, this requires that the pandemic is under control and that a good and effective vaccine is accessible.”

Based at Billund Airport (BLL), the airline operates as a British Airways franchise carrier with a fleet of 14 Dornier 328-300 regional jets, most of which have already been grounded. It flies to a small network of western European airports, including Brussels (BRU); Düsseldorf (DUS), Germany; London City (LCY) and Oslo (OSL).

Sun-Air’s route network is primarily tailored to business passengers, a market that has been decimated by the COVID-19 crisis.

The airline’s home city is also the location of the Legoland theme park. This is a major international visitor draw in Denmark, but it has also been affected by the pandemic.

Sun-Air’s private shuttle flight service for pharmaceutical manufacturer AstraZeneca—which operates a Manchester, England (MAN)-Cambridge, England (CBG)-Gothenburg, Sweden (GOT) route—will be resumed.

Photo credit: Sun-Air