Jet2.com set to open 10th UK base

The leisure airline is planning to operate a new three-aircraft base and launch routes to 33 destinations.

Leisure carrier Jet2.com is opening a new year-round base at Bristol Airport (BRS) next year, which will become its 10th in the UK.

The airline will station three aircraft at the airport for summer 2021, operating up to 56 flights a week to destinations across Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Italy.

A total of 29 routes will be served during the summer season, including four new and exclusive services from BRS to Almeria (LEI) in Spain; Kalamata (KLX) and Lesvos (MJT) in Greece; and Izmir (ADB) in Turkey. During the winter 2021/22 season, flights to 11 destinations will be offered.

“We know how much demand there is, because we have been listening to customers and independent travel agents in the region for some time,” Jet2.com CEO Steve Heapy said.

“The announcement of our 10th UK base reflects our long-term strategy to continue growing our successful business and become the UK’s leading leisure travel business. It also represents a significant investment in the region, including the creation of at least 200 new jobs.”

In total, 450,000 Jet2.com seats at BRS are now on sale for summer 2021, with the airline’s inaugural flight scheduled to depart for Lanzarote (ACE) on April 1.

BRS CEO Dave Lees said: “Never has the time been more important for the region to look to the future in a post-COVID world, and Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have shown the confidence in the strength of the region to open up their tenth UK operating base at Bristol Airport.

“This exciting news is a major step towards the future by creating job opportunities, providing significant investment and an increase in the choice of destinations and holidays available to customers in the region.”

Photo credit: Bristol Airport via Twitter