Seven more destinations return to Qatar Airways’ network

Miami and Phuket are among the airports being restored to the national carrier’s route map.

Qatar Airways is resuming flights to seven more destinations in the coming weeks, as well as increasing frequencies on two other routes.

The airline plans to restart operations from its base in Doha (DOH) to Algiers (ALG) in Algeria on Nov. 13, and to Miami (MIA) a day later. The routes will each be 2X-weekly.

A 2X-weekly service to Phuket (HKT) in Thailand then returns on Dec. 4, with a 3X-weekly Seychelles (SEZ) service restarting on Dec. 15. Flights to Warsaw (WAW) in Poland and Kiev (IEV) in Ukraine return on Dec. 16 and 18, respectively, with each destination to have 3X-weekly flights.

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways also reinstated a 1X-weekly service to Tbilisi (TBS), the capital of Georgia.

In addition to the resumptions, the airline’s route to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) will increase from 12 to 14X-weekly from Nov. 14 and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) will grow from 7 to 9X-weekly.

“We have made it our priority to not only restart most of our existing destinations as soon as possible but also to launch new routes,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

“With more than 700 weekly flights currently to just over 100 destinations, and plans to increase our network to more than 125 destinations by the end of the IATA winter season, our passengers will enjoy more options to travel when they want across the globe, safely and reliably.”

Qatar’s national carrier will launch two new destinations in December with 1X-weekly flight to Luanda (LAD), Angola starting from Dec. 14 and 4X-weekly flights to San Francisco (SFO) from Dec. 15.

Data from OAG Schedules Analyser shows that by mid-December, Qatar Airways will be operating about 464,000 weekly seats across 1,750 flights. During the same week a year ago, the carrier offered about 980,000 seats and 3,650 flights.

Photo credit: Joe Pries