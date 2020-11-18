Frontier to launch 19 new routes

The ULCC will begin the new flights in the first half of 2021.

Frontier Airlines will start three new services from its home city of Denver (DEN) alongside routes from California's Oakland International Airport (OAK), Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF), as well as Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

OAK is a new destination for the carrier, along with Cozumel (CZM), Mexico and St. Thomas (STT) in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The majority of the new services, which will begin in the first half of 2021, will be 4X-weekly. Some flights will start at 2X-weekly and increase in frequency later next year. MCO to Miami International Airport (MIA) will be a daily service.

Seven of the new services will depart from ONT, the joint-highest number alongside MCO.

ONT CEO Mark Thorpe said: “Frontier is a longtime Ontario partner—the first to announce new service after ONT’s transfer to local control in 2016.

“Like other carriers, Frontier felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that’s a good bet.”

New routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Cozumel International Airport (CZM) Feb. 13, 2021 1x Weekly Oakland International Airport (OAK) Feb. 4, 2021 4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021 Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly

New routes from Oakland International Airport (OAK):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Denver International Airport (DEN) Feb. 4, 2021 4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021 McCarran International Airport (LAS) Feb. 5, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Feb. 5, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021

New routes from Ontario International Airport (ONT):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) May 13, 2021 4x Weekly McCarran International Airport (LAS) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly Miami International Airport (MIA) April 12, 2021 4x Weekly Orlando International Airport (MCO) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2020 Sacramento International Airport (SMF) March 12, 2021 2 Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 10, 2021 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) March 11, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 13, 2021

New routes from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Cancún International Airport (CUN) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly Cyril E. King Airport / St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT) Feb. 19, 2021 2x Weekly Miami International Airport (MIA) Feb. 11, 2021 Daily New Castle Airport, Delaware (ILG) Feb. 11, 2021 3x Weekly Ontario International Airport (ONT) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly

New routes from Sacramento International Airport (SMF):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Ontario International Airport (ONT) March 12, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly May 10, 2021 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021

Photo credit: Joe Pries