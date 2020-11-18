Frontier to launch 19 new routes

The ULCC will begin the new flights in the first half of 2021.

By Wesley Charnock

Frontier Airlines will start three new services from its home city of Denver (DEN) alongside routes from California's Oakland International Airport (OAK), Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF), as well as Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

OAK is a new destination for the carrier, along with Cozumel (CZM), Mexico and St. Thomas (STT) in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The majority of the new services, which will begin in the first half of 2021, will be 4X-weekly. Some flights will start at 2X-weekly and increase in frequency later next year. MCO to Miami International Airport (MIA) will be a daily service.

Seven of the new services will depart from ONT, the joint-highest number alongside MCO.

ONT CEO Mark Thorpe said: “Frontier is a longtime Ontario partner—the first to announce new service after ONT’s transfer to local control in 2016.

“Like other carriers, Frontier felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that’s a good bet.”

New routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

Cozumel International Airport (CZM)

Feb. 13, 2021

1x Weekly

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Feb. 4, 2021

4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021

Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR)

Feb. 11, 2021

2x Weekly

New routes from Oakland International Airport (OAK):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Feb. 4, 2021

4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Feb. 5, 2021

2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Feb. 5, 2021

2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021

New routes from Ontario International Airport (ONT):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

May 13, 2021

4x Weekly

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Feb. 11, 2021

4x Weekly

Miami International Airport (MIA)

April 12, 2021

4x Weekly

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Feb. 11, 2021

4x Weekly

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Feb. 11, 2021

2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2020

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

March 12, 2021

2 Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 10, 2021

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

March 11, 2021

2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 13, 2021

New routes from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

Cancún International Airport (CUN)

Feb. 11, 2021

4x Weekly

Cyril E. King Airport / St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)

Feb. 19, 2021

2x Weekly

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Feb. 11, 2021

Daily

New Castle Airport, Delaware (ILG)

Feb. 11, 2021

3x Weekly

Ontario International Airport (ONT)

Feb. 11, 2021

4x Weekly

Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)

Feb. 11, 2021

2x Weekly

Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ)

Feb. 11, 2021

2x Weekly

New routes from Sacramento International Airport (SMF):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

Ontario International Airport (ONT)

March 12, 2021

2x Weekly / 4x Weekly May 10, 2021

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Feb. 11, 2021

2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021

 Photo credit: Joe Pries

