Frontier to launch 19 new routes

Frontier Airlines will start three new services from its home city of Denver (DEN) alongside routes from California's Oakland International Airport (OAK), Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF), as well as Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.
OAK is a new destination for the carrier, along with Cozumel (CZM), Mexico and St. Thomas (STT) in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The majority of the new services, which will begin in the first half of 2021, will be 4X-weekly. Some flights will start at 2X-weekly and increase in frequency later next year. MCO to Miami International Airport (MIA) will be a daily service.
Seven of the new services will depart from ONT, the joint-highest number alongside MCO.
ONT CEO Mark Thorpe said: “Frontier is a longtime Ontario partner—the first to announce new service after ONT’s transfer to local control in 2016.
“Like other carriers, Frontier felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that’s a good bet.”
New routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):
|
SERVICE TO
|
SERVICE START
|
SERVICE FREQUENCY
|
Cozumel International Airport (CZM)
|
Feb. 13, 2021
|
1x Weekly
|
Oakland International Airport (OAK)
|
Feb. 4, 2021
|
4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021
|
Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
2x Weekly
New routes from Oakland International Airport (OAK):
|
SERVICE TO
|
SERVICE START
|
SERVICE FREQUENCY
|
Denver International Airport (DEN)
|
Feb. 4, 2021
|
4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021
|
McCarran International Airport (LAS)
|
Feb. 5, 2021
|
2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021
|
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
|
Feb. 5, 2021
|
2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021
New routes from Ontario International Airport (ONT):
|
SERVICE TO
|
SERVICE START
|
SERVICE FREQUENCY
|
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
|
May 13, 2021
|
4x Weekly
|
McCarran International Airport (LAS)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
4x Weekly
|
Miami International Airport (MIA)
|
April 12, 2021
|
4x Weekly
|
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
4x Weekly
|
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2020
|
Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
|
March 12, 2021
|
2 Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 10, 2021
|
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
|
March 11, 2021
|
2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 13, 2021
New routes from Orlando International Airport (MCO):
|
SERVICE TO
|
SERVICE START
|
SERVICE FREQUENCY
|
Cancún International Airport (CUN)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
4x Weekly
|
Cyril E. King Airport / St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)
|
Feb. 19, 2021
|
2x Weekly
|
Miami International Airport (MIA)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
Daily
|
New Castle Airport, Delaware (ILG)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
3x Weekly
|
Ontario International Airport (ONT)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
4x Weekly
|
Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
2x Weekly
|
Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
2x Weekly
New routes from Sacramento International Airport (SMF):
|
SERVICE TO
|
SERVICE START
|
SERVICE FREQUENCY
|
Ontario International Airport (ONT)
|
March 12, 2021
|
2x Weekly / 4x Weekly May 10, 2021
|
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021
Photo credit: Joe Pries