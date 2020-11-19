Country snapshot: Norway

As Norwegian Air Shuttle files for bankruptcy protection in Ireland, Routes looks the number of seats and biggest routes currently operating in Norway.

Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Nov. 18 that it was entering a form of bankruptcy protection as it seeks to cut debt levels and find new funding as part of a restructuring. The airline will undergo an examinership process in Ireland, which should protect the group’s assets. However, Norwegian will continue to operate its limited route network during the process.

The latest figures show the LCC is this week operating about 81,500 departure seats in Norway, down from more than 250,000 during the same week a year ago.

Photo credit: Norwegian Air Shuttle