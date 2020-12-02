Regional overview: Europe

ASM assesses the current state of Europe’s aviation market and how 2021 is shaping up.

Seat capacity in Europe is currently down 56% for 2020. This is a larger decline than the 45% drop globally because there is a higher proportion of international travel in Europe.

Globally we have seen a recovery in seats in the largest domestic country markets like China and the US, while in Europe domestic travel accounts for just 26% of seat capacity.

The recovery in Europe in September was halted by a second wave of COVID-19 and some predictions of strong September or October months were dampened, with seat capacity remaining at about 50% of 2019 levels.

The upturn in December to 60% of 2019 levels and through to the first quarter of 2021 is probably overstating the actual position as it is expected that carriers will continue to take capacity out of the system.

Photo credit: Paris Aéroport