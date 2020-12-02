PRESS RELEASE: Routes Americas 2022 to be held in San Antonio

Routes Americas will return to the US in 2022, with San Antonio in Texas selected as the host of the 15th annual route development forum following a competitive bidding process.

Routes Americas, which is held in a different location each year, will bring together airlines, airports and tourism authorities to discuss air service strategy and future networks.

The air transport industry will be critical in enabling global economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased air connectivity delivers substantial economic benefits to a destination – driving trade, tourism, investment, labour supply and market efficiency.

Over the past two years, more than 800 new air services across the Americas have been connected to meetings that have taken place at Routes events.

As the only dedicated air service development event that unites airline decision makers across the entire region, Routes Americas will provide a platform for San Antonio to showcase the $1 billion capital improvements it has made to enhance its reputation as a premier meeting destination.

Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “San Antonio International Airport is a major contributor to the economic success of San Antonio and the entire South Texas region, supporting over 97,500 regional jobs and providing nearly $1.6 billion in annual earnings for workers and proprietors in 2019.

“By hosting Routes Americas 2022, San Antonio will be at the centre of conversations that will rebuild air connectivity across the region.”

As the host city for Routes Americas 2022, San Antonio will have a platform for increasing connectivity to the destination which cannot be achieved by traditional conferences or event attendance alone.

“San Antonio is one of the top tourist attractions in the country and anytime we have an opportunity to welcome leisure and business travelers to this unique city, boost the economy and showcase our airport, it’s a win for everyone. We will be ready for 2022”, said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System.