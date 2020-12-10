Routes Reconnected round-up

A round-up of our first ever virtual route development event.

By Kimberley Hall

Our first ever virtual event, Routes Reconnected, provided a platform for the world's route development professionals to reunite, facilitating meaningful conversations and a comprehensive programme of actionable insight to help support the industry through its recovery. 

Throughout five packed days, over 2,250 one-to-one meetings took place between senior decision-makers from the world's airlines, airports and destinations, providing a vital platform for the community to collaborate, discuss future route networks and gain core knowledge that will inform critical future business strategies. 

For those who attended Routes Reconnected, you can catch-up on any sessions you missed on-demand until Friday 18 December.

Routes Reconnected Logo

Routes Reconnected

A virtual event bringing together the global route development community to stimulate recovery
Virtual • 30 November - 4 December 2020

Find out more

