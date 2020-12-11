Route Analysis: Munich-Aarhus

MUC-AAR

Carrier: Air Dolomiti Aircraft: Embraer E195 Frequency: 3X-weekly Start date: Mar. 29, 2021 Distance: 887 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 15,629 Annual growth: -0.1% Average base fare (2019): $95.39

Italian airline Air Dolomiti is adding a new destination in Denmark to its network from next spring. The carrier, part of the Lufthansa Group, will begin a 3X-weekly route from Munich (MUC) to Aarhus (AAR) from March 29, 2021. Flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays with Embraer E195 aircraft, codesharing with Lufthansa.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that SAS Scandinavian Airlines began flying between MUC and AAR in April 2018 and served the 887-km route until March this year. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, the service is yet to return to the carrier’s network.

“There is significant business traffic between southern German and mainland Danish companies, which we can service at a high level with six weekly departures,” AAR CEO Peer H. Kristensen said.

“At the same time, travelers get direct access to Lufthansa's extraordinary Munich route network, which counts over 100 international destinations worldwide. In addition, Munich is a very attractive city-break destination, which is still relatively undiscovered to many Danes.”

Sabre Market Intelligence figures show O&D traffic between Munich and Aarhus totaled more than 15,600 two-way passengers in 2019. This is up from around 2,500 in 2017 before the launch of SAS’s direct service.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week Network