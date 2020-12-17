WestJet scales up southbound flying

The carrier is restoring more international warm-weather routes during January.

Canada’s WestJet is adding more flights to sun destinations in the Caribbean, the US, Mexico and Central America during January.

The airline will resume service from Calgary (YYC) to Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo (ZIH) in Mexico and Liberia (LIR) in Costa Rica, each of which will operate 1X-weekly.

Flights between Vancouver (YVR) and Kona (KOA) in Hawaii will also restart, alongside service between Toronto (YYZ) and Aruba (AUA).

Additionally, WestJet is adding Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights from YYC to Cancun (CUN) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) in Mexico from Jan. 8 and Jan. 23 respectively.

Overall, the airline in January will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the US including Hawaii, six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America.

The latest figures provided by OAG Schedules Analyser show that WestJet plans to offer 66,524 international departure seats from Canada next month, a rise of almost 25,000 seats compared with December 2020.

“WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad,” WestJet CCO Arved von zur Muehlen said.

“With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries