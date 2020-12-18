Route Analysis: Stockholm-Beirut

Sundair has restored a link between the capitals of Sweden and Lebanon.

By David Casey

Posted

Share this article

ARN-BEY 

Carrier:

Sundair

Aircraft:

Airbus A320

Frequency:

1X-weekly

Start date:

Dec. 11, 2020

Distance:

3,146 km

O&D traffic demand (2019):

52,400

Annual growth:

-0.8%

Average base fare (2019):

$122.71

German carrier Sundair has started operations from the Swedish market for the first time by launching a new non-stop service to Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

The route began on Dec. 11, with the airline operating Stockholm Arlanda (ARN)-Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) 1X-weekly using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Scheduled flights between ARN and BEY were previously operated by Berlin-based Germania until the airline ceased operations in February 2019. The route was then picked up by SAS Scandinavian Airlines in June of last year, but OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the carrier last served the destinations in January 2020.

Elizabeth Axtelius, director of aviation business at Swedavia, the state-owned company which operates ARN, said the ARN-BEY route was “highly successful prior to the pandemic” owing to the large community of people of Lebanese and Syrian descent living in the Stockholm area.

Although Swedish authorities are continuing to advise against all non-essential travel, Sundair’s new service is expected to attract VFR traffic once travel restrictions are eased.

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.