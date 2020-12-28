Our most-read stories in 2020

Find out the biggest stories published on Routesonline this year.

Our top 10 most-read stories of the year...

10. BA and Qatar Airways secure approval for UK-Australia JV

In May, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission gave oneworld alliance members British Airways and Qatar Airways the green light to coordinate their services on a number of routes between Australia, Europe and the UK.

9. Delta outlines long-haul resumptions

Delta Air Lines in August outlined plans to resume more transatlantic and transpacific services to “top business and leisure destinations” during the winter 2020/21 and summer 2021 seasons.

8. Qatar Airways continues network rebuild

The airline retained a robust network throughout the COVID-19 crisis and in June revealed plans to restart five more routes and increase frequencies on a further three.

7. Airlines react to new UK lockdown

In November, airlines in the UK began to cancel flights and called for additional support after the country’s government announced plans to enter a second lockdown for at least a month after rising cases of COVID-19.

6. American Airlines requests a dozen service exemptions

The US carrier applied in April to the US Department of Transportation to halt or curtail flying to a dozen markets across the country.

5. UAE’s newest airline to begin service on July 14

Routes reported that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi would start operations on July 14 with flights connecting the capital of the United Arab Emirates to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt.

4. Poland’s restrictions will be a “deadly virus” for the industry

Representatives from the aviation industry in Poland in June wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urging a loosening of air travel restrictions so that the restoration of international routes can become a “cornerstone” of the country’s economic recovery.

3. American Airlines drops LAX as international hub

American Airlines in July nixed Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as an international hub after years of building its operations there as a network cog where passengers could connect from the US West Coast’s biggest market to key points in Latin America and Asia.

2. Air Canada warns a further 95 routes are under threat

Canada’s flag carrier said in November that is had earmarked a further 95 domestic, US transborder and international routes for suspension, as well as nine Canadian station closures, as a result of ongoing travel restrictions and depressed demand.

1. Emirates to resume five routes from April 6

After suspending all passenger services on March 25 as the coronavirus crisis deepened, Emirates in early April was hopeful of restarting flights to five destinations.

Photo credit: Emirates