10 exclusive CEO interviews you may have missed

Routes spoke to a string of airline CEOs this year. Catch up on 10 of the most recent interviews.

Air France-KLM CEO targets domestic profitability

Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith discusses the overhaul of the group’s strategy in the French domestic market.

‘Fabulous time’ to experiment, says JetBlue CEO

Robin Hayes believes depressed passenger demand caused by the pandemic is enabling the New York-based airline to explore new routes.

Alaska Airlines joining oneworld gives carrier network scale to compete

CEO Brad Tilden explains the airline's evolution in thinking on global alliances.

Hub structure will be key to recovery, KLM CEO says

Pieter Elbers believes the hub-and-spoke model will be crucial to the restoration of long-haul passenger traffic.

Europe has 'failed miserably' on COVID-19, József Váradi says

European governments have failed in their approach to tackling the COVID-19 crisis and should completely rethink their strategy on aviation, according to the CEO of Wizz Air.

Third airline on the agenda for Viva Air

Viva Air is gearing up for further expansion in the Latin American market with the potential launch of a third airline, as well as the broadening of its Colombian domestic and international route network, according to CEO Felix Antelo.

Avianca CEO sees long-term growth potential at home

Anko van der Werff says the difficulty of driving in Colombia presents the carrier with opportunities.

Flexibility vital to airBaltic’s recovery

CEO Martin Gauss says routes the airline 'would not have looked at before the crisis' are now being evaluated.

Volaris has 'once in a lifetime' opportunity in Mexico City

CEO Enrique Beltranena believes the airline can capitalize on gaps in Mexico’s market left by weakened competitors.

Air Astana pivots to point-to-point leisure routes

The Kazakhstan carrier’s model is 'rapidly changing' as a result of shifting demand since the start of the pandemic, CEO Peter Foster explains.

Photo credit: KLM