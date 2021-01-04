Route Analysis: Manila-Surigao

Cebu Pacific’s Cebgo is expanding its domestic network with flights between Manila and Surigao.

By David Casey

Posted

MNL-SUG

Carrier:

Cebgo

Aircraft:

ATR 72

Frequency:

1X-weekly

Start date:

Jan. 16, 2021

Distance:

716 km

O&D traffic demand (2019):

152

Annual growth:

-95.4%

Average base fare (2019):

$80.29

Cebu Pacific is increasing its domestic footprint in the Philippines with the launch of flights between the capital Manila and Surigao, located at the north-easternmost tip of Mindanao Island.

The route between Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) and Surigao (SUG) will be operated by Cebu Pacific’s wholly owned subsidiary Cebgo using its fleet of ATR aircraft. Flights will be 1X-weekly on Saturday from Jan. 16.

“We are very pleased to launch this direct flight between Manila and Surigao as we believe this will contribute to the recovery of the travel and tourism industry,” Cebu Pacific VP for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog said. “There is pent-up demand for travel and this direct connection will allow both residents and tourists alike to fly to and from Surigao.”

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Cebu Pacific previously served MNL-SUG until March 2014. Philippine Airlines also operated the route until February 2017. Since then it has been unserved nonstop.

In addition, Cebgo will resume its direct Cebu (CEB)-SUG route from Jan. 12, flying 1X-weekly on Tuesday. Regular service has been suspended since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

