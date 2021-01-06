Route Analysis: Lyon joins Air Senegal’s network

The French city is being tagged on to the airline’s existing route to Marseille.

By David Casey

Posted

DSS-LYS 

Carrier:

Air Senegal

Aircraft:

Airbus A321

Frequency:

3X-weekly

Start date:

March 28, 2021

Distance:

4,027 km

O&D traffic demand (2019):

33,150

Annual growth:

1.1%

Average base fare (2019):

$154.35

Air Senegal is planning to add Lyon (LYS) to its network at the beginning of the northern summer 2021 season, becoming its third destination in France. The carrier intends to tag LYS on to its existing route to Marseille (MRS). From March 28, a 3X-weekly Dakar (DSS)-MRS-LYS-DSS service will operate using the airline’s new Airbus A321 aircraft, with 16 business class seats and 149 in economy. 

“The Dakar-Lyon service will help strengthen our offer in France, our airline’s number one destination,” Air Senegal MD Ibrahima Kane said. “This will contribute in particular to the strengthening of bilateral relations between France and Senegal and supports the future reform of the national tourism sector.” 

Air Senegal said the LYS-DSS flights would be timed to facilitate connections in Senegal for Ziguinchor (ZIG), as well as to destinations in Gambia, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Mauritania. It added the service would benefit the large West African community in the Lyon region. 

Sabre Market Intelligence data shows O&D traffic between Lyon and Senegal totaled 33,150 two-way passengers in 2019, a 1.1% increase on the previous 12 months. In the absence of direct flights, Casablanca (CMN) was the biggest one-stop connecting market.

About The Author...

Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.