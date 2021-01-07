Caribbean Airlines suspends flights to Havana citing COVID-19

The carrier had only recently launched the service from Guyana.

Caribbean Airlines said its new service to Havana had been “suspended with immediate effect” following guidance from Cuban officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caribbean Airlines’ most recent route launch, the once-weekly Saturday service between Guyana's Cheddi Jagan International (GEO) and the Cuban capital's José Martí International (HAV) began on Nov. 21.

Caribbean Airlines operates more than 600 weekly flights to destinations in the Caribbean and North and South America with a fleet of Boeing 737-800 and ATR 72-600 aircraft.

It is jointly owned by the governments of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica and is headquartered in Trinidad & Tobago.