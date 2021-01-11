Jordan Aviation applies to serve US routes

The airline hopes to secure a foreign air carrier permit so it can begin scheduled flights in April.

Jordan Aviation has filed an application with the US Transportation Department (DOT) to begin flights between Jordan and the US.

The privately owned airline, which primarily provides wet lease services and charter flights, is seeking a foreign air carrier permit to start scheduled US flights from April 1.

Should government approval be granted sooner, the carrier plans to operate charter services between the two countries saying it would carry passengers and cargo, mainly consisting of personal protective equipment.

Jordan Aviation was founded in 1998 and has a fleet of 12 aircraft comprising three Boeing 737-300s, one 737-400, one 737-500, two 767-200s, one 777-300, two Airbus A320-200s and two A330-200s.

The airline has not outlined which routes it intends to serve; the flights between Jordan and the US could only be performed on board its A330-200s or 777-300 aircraft.

According to analysis of OAG Schedules Analyser data, Jordan’s flag-carrier Royal Jordanian served three US destinations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline connected Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) with 5X-weekly nonstop flights, as well as 3X-weekly services to New York John F Kennedy (JFK). Detroit (DTW) was also served 2X-weekly via Montreal (YUL).

The latest schedules for w/c Jan. 11 show Royal Jordanian has resumed 3X-weekly flights to ORD as well as a 1X-weekly AMM-YUL-DTW service.

Looking at O&D traffic, Sabre Market Intelligence figures show New York was the biggest market in the US from Jordan, followed by Chicago and Washington DC. Total O&D traffic between Jordan and the US totaled 440,900 two-way passengers in 2019—up 7% on the previous 12 months.

Photo credit: Joe Pries