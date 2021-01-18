Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Jan. 17)
With ICAO reporting a 60% drop in passenger traffic globally during 2020, Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.
Posted
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Routes is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
With ICAO reporting a 60% drop in passenger traffic globally during 2020, Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.
Posted