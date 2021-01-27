Aeromexico and LATAM apply to codeshare on US routes

The agreement will initially cover Aeromexico’s flights to 11 destinations in the US.

Aeromexico and LATAM Airlines Group are seeking to further expand the breadth of their codeshare partnership to cover services operated by the Mexican flag-carrier to the US.

The two airlines deepened ties last November with a codeshare deal comprising flights from Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

That agreement saw LATAM passengers gain access to 39 destinations across Mexico and beyond, while Aeromexico’s network was extended to 14 destinations in Colombia and 40 in Brazil.

LATAM also announced plans to relocate to terminal 2 of Mexico City International (MEX), where Aeromexico operates from.

Now, Aeromexico has applied to the US Transportation Department (DOT) to display LATAM’s ‘LA’ code on flights it operates from points behind Mexico, via Mexico, to any destinations in the US.

LATAM will therefore not market routes for passengers traveling solely between the US and Mexico.

“A codesharing agreement between Aeromexico and LATAM contemplates their connection, via Mexico City, of LATAM traffic traveling between Chile and the United States,” Aeromexico said in the DOT filing.

“Because the carriers plan to implement the proposed codesharing services as soon as all regulatory approvals are received, Aeromexico respectfully requests expedited action on this application.”

An initial 11 routes operated by Aeromexico would be covered by the codeshare agreement.

They are from MEX to Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York John F Kennedy (JFK), Orlando (MCO), San Antonio (SAT), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).

