Route Analysis: Antalya-Chisinau

Pegasus Airlines plans to connect the Turkish leisure destination with Moldova’s capital this summer.

AYT-KIV

Carrier: Pegasus Airlines Aircraft: TBC Frequency: 3X-weekly Start date: April 23, 2021 Distance: 1,125 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 5,007 Annual growth: -95.4% Average base fare (2019): $99.01

Pegasus Airlines is increasing the number of direct flights it offers from Antalya (AYT) with the launch of a new direct flight to Chisinau (KIV), the capital of Moldova.

The inaugural service from the Turkish leisure destination will take off on April 23.

Flights will depart AYT at 10.30 p.m. on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with the return leg leaving KIV at 3.15 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airline said the flights from KIV would be timed to connect passengers with services to Adana, Ankara, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, Kayseri and Trabzon in Turkey, as well as Amsterdam, Berlin, Beirut, Stockholm, Düsseldorf, Geneva, London Stansted, Stuttgart and Tel Aviv on its international network.

Turkish Airlines and Air Moldova currently connect Turkey and Moldova nonstop, flying between Istanbul Airport (IST) and KIV daily and 3X-weekly respectively. Defunct carrier AtlasGlobal previously served AYT-KIV with scheduled flights until October 2017, OAG Schedules Analyser data shows, while Onur Air picked up the route between July and October 2020. Air Moldova and FlyOne also offered charter flights in 2018.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week