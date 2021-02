OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that there were 51.3 million seats worldwide last week (w/c Jan. 25, 2021), compared with 104.7 million in 2019 and 106.8 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.



Last week's capacity figure represents a 3.9% drop on the previous seven days and is almost 15% down on the first week of 2021 when there were 59.3 million seats available globally.

Photo credit: American Airlines