American to start Boeing 777 Miami-Tel Aviv route in June

The carrier will also start nonstop service from Miami to Suriname in July.

American Airlines plans to launch two new international routes from its Miami (MIA) hub this year, starting with flights to Tel Aviv (TLV) from June 4.

The MIA-TLV flights will operate 3X-weekly and be flown with a Boeing 777-200. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based airline noted it has already committed to serving TLV from New York (JFK).

American will additionally launch a MIA-Paramaribo, Suriname (PBM) route in July. The service will be operated 5X-weekly with an Airbus A319. Suriname will become the ninth South American country served by American.

“Our new service to Tel Aviv and Paramaribo are the start of further growth in Miami, and as the city grows and expands, American will do the same,” American VP of network planning Brian Znotins said.

American also plans to launch two new domestic, seasonal routes MIA this year: Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT) and Portland, Maine (PWM). The flights on both routes will operate from June 5 through Aug. 16.

Photo credit: Joe Pries