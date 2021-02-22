Route Analysis: Orlando-St Thomas

Frontier to compete with Spirit on new route to the US Virgin Islands.

Frontier Airlines has started flying nonstop between Orlando (MCO) and Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

The leisure route, which will operate 2X-weekly, is the fifth the carrier has started from MCO this month alongside Cancun (CUN), Miami (MIA), Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Wilmington (ILM).

In March, Frontier will also begin daily nonstop flights from MCO to Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX). In total, the LCC is offering 60 nonstop routes via airport in spring 2021, the most of any airline at MCO.

MCO-STT

Carrier: Frontier Airlines Aircraft: Airbus A320 Frequency: 2X-weekly Start date: Feb. 19, 2021 Distance: 2,007 km (1,247 mi.) O&D traffic demand (2019): 53,985 Annual growth: 73.1% Average base fare (2019): $143.86

“This new service from Orlando to St. Thomas marks yet another milestone in our growth at Orlando International Airport,” Frontier president and CEO Barry Biffle said.

“We have become the number one airline at MCO based on total nonstop routes available and this spring will see the addition of even more great destinations for consumers to choose from.”

Commissioner of tourism for the US Virgin Islands Joseph Boschulte added: “These new flights offer an affordable and customized option for travel to the Territory during and beyond the peak winter season—and help to meet the strong demand from this important market.”

With the launch of MCO-STT services, Frontier is entering a market that has been the sole domain of Spirit Airlines since it began operating the route in November 2018. According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, Spirit is currently flying daily using Airbus A319s and A320s.

Sabre Market Intelligence figures show O&D traffic of 53,985 two-way passengers between Orlando and St Thomas in 2019, a rise of 76% on the previous 12 months. Preliminary data for 2020 shows traffic of almost 30,000 passengers.