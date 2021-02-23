Delta to resume Detroit to Alabama route in March 

The daily regional service from Birmingham will allow passengers to connect to Delta’s international network via its DTW hub. 

By Aaron Karp

Delta Air Lines will restart nonstop flights between Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) and Detroit (DTW) from March 4, according to the Birmingham Airport Authority. 

Atlanta-based Delta will use a Bombardier CRJ700 on the route; it was not clear which regional airline will operate the flight under contract for Delta. 

“This announcement is positive news for our customers, our airport and our region as we continue to navigate and overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19,” Birmingham Airport Authority president and CEO Ronald Mathieu said.  

Delta VP of sales Scott Santoto added: “We’re thrilled to once again connect the Birmingham community with nonstop service to [DTW], which additionally provides significant connection opportunities across our global network.” 

Delta has long used DTW as a key midwest US hub. 

Photo credit: Joe Pries

