Spirit Airlines adds Louisville to its network 

US ULCC Spirit Airlines will add Louisville, Kentucky (SDF) to its network on May 27, serving four destinations on a daily basis.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)-based airline will operate from SDF to FLL, Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Orlando (MCO).

"We can't wait to welcome Kentucky [passengers] into the Spirit family so they can enjoy our unbeatable combination of service, reliability, new planes and low fares when they take their next trip,” Spirit VP of network planning John Kirby said. “Plus, we'll get to introduce travelers to [Louisville’s] mix of outdoor beauty, art and history, not to mention the bourbon."

All of the flights will be operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft. Spirit noted it will be the only carrier serving the SDF-LAX route nonstop, “making quick trips between the two cities easier than ever," adding: “The airline continues to seize that kind of growth opportunity as demand for air travel increases.”

Spirit, riding the strength of returning leisure demand in the US, has previously said it will reach pre-pandemic capacity by mid-year 2021.The ULCC will operate just 17% less capacity in the first quarter of 2021 compared to Q1 2019, with schedules ramping up to nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels by March.