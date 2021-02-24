Route Analysis: Nur-Sultan-Ras Al Khaimah

SCAT Airlines is launching flights from eight cities in Kazakhstan to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates in March as part of a strategic partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

The first routes open on March 5, linking Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan (NQZ) and the city of Uralsk (URA) with Ras Al Khaimah International (RKT). Over the subsequent eight days service to RKT will also start from Aktau (SCO), Aktyubinsk (AKX), Almaty (ALA), Karaganda (KGF) and Shymkent (CIT). All eight routes will be served 1X-weekly.

NQZ-RKT

Carrier: SCAT Airlines Aircraft: Boeing 737-700 Frequency: 1X-weekly Start date: March 5, 2021 Distance: 3,117 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 111,080 (UAE demand) Annual growth: 11.4% Average base fare (2019): $237.75

“Our mutual collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority provides citizens of Kazakhstan with a service that satisfies not only the needs of residents of larger cities but also makes it possible to travel to Ras Al Khaimah from other regions, which is very important for the family holiday segment,” SCAT VP Vladimir Sytnik said.

RAKTDA said Kazakhstan placed within the top five source markets for inbound tourism to the Emirate over the past few years, demonstrating strong growth in visitor traffic prior to the global travel restrictions.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, SCAT will become the only carrier to offer nonstop service between RKT and points in Kazakhstan. However, Air Arabia serves nearby Sharjah (SHJ) from ALA, while Air Astana and flydubai operate routes from ALA and NQZ to Dubai International (DXB).

Photo credit: Joe Pries